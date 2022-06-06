New York names as “Johnny Ventura Way” the intersection formed by 176th Street and Wadsworth Avenue

New York named as “Johnny Ventura Way” the intersection of 176th Street and Wadsworth Avenue in front of the iconic United Palace Theater.

In December, the council approved legislation proposed by the 10th District Councilwoman, Carmen de la Rosa, so that the streets that make up Washington Heights, the cradle of the Dominican diaspora in the United States, would bear the name of the immortal merengue.

His wife, Josefina Flores de Ventura; their children Juan Jose and Jandy Ventura, as well as Yamel Ros, wife of the latter.

Also, Senator Adriano Espaillat; Laura Acosta, executive director of the Juan Pablo Duarte Foundation; the New York City Transportation Commissioner; Ydanis Rodriguez; the teacher Henry Jiménez, among other personalities.

It is recalled that since March of this year, Calle 16 in the city of Miami has also been named after Johnny Venture.

+ In Miami

Last March, the Miami City Commissioner, chaired by Manolo Reyes, named part of 16th Street as “Johnny Ventura Way”, in honor of the legendary singer-songwriter, musician, and arranger who was in charge of developing and modernizing the contemporary merengue sound.

The distinction was received by Josefina Flores de Ventura, who had been married to Ventura for more than 50 years, her children Juan José, Euridice and Jandy; as well as grandchildren, nephews, friends and followers, who participated in the act.

Personalities such as the president of SBS, the Hispanic communication network in the United States, Raúl Alarcón; the Consul General of the Dominican Republic in Miami, Jacobo Fernández; TV hosts Tony Dandrades, Nashla Bogaert, Daniel Sarcos; the artists José Alberto “El Canario” and Maffio; and the Juan & Nelson record companies, were some of those who accompanied the Ventura family to receive the appointment of the section, which was approved by resolution on September 13, 2021.

Ventura passed away On July 28, 2021 and during his career, the artist received more than 4,800 plaques and awards granted by different public and private entities around the world.

In 2021 he was recognized by the United States Congress for being an icon of Dominican music, internationally recognized for his talent and dedication to improving his community and exporting his music to the United States, Europe and Africa.

In some countries, where he had the glory of being the first merengue player to arrive, days were declared in his honor. He was the first Dominican artist to win the coveted Silver Torch that grants the popular clamor of the public that attends the Viña del Mar festival in Chile and was crowned as the King of Carnival in Miami in 1987.

His discography includes 106 original productions, he has been awarded 28 Gold records, 2 Platinum records and has been nominated for multiple Latin Grammys. In 2006 he was awarded the Latin Recording Academy Award for Musical Excellence (Latin GRAMMYs).

A lawyer by profession, he graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of the Third Age, in Santo Domingo. Despite his successful career, Johnny Ventura never forgot his people. He entered the world of politics as a legislator in the 1980s, as deputy mayor of Santo Domingo from 1994 to 1998, and as mayor from 1998 to 2002.