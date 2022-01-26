New York, one-year-old girl left 5 days alone with her mother’s corpse: father denounces the department for homelessness

Remained alone with her dead mother for 5 days before being found by the security of the building alerted by those who heard a unpleasant smell come from their room. Like this Quraan Laboythe father of a one-year-old daughter of one homeless womanis suing the Department of Homeless Services of New York City asking for compensation of 5 million dollars.

The story dates back to last July 25, when the little girl and her mother, Shelbi Westlake, were found in the room after the alarm received by the security officers of the center. The woman was now lifeless, with the corpse beginning to decompose, while her child was covered in feces and had a badly in need of food and water, we read in the papers prepared by the father’s lawyers and filed with the State Supreme Court. The complaint accuses the department of neglecting the child and not following the reception protocols.

“It has been a heartbreaking tragedy and we offer our condolences to the family during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for the Department of Social Services agency said, adding that the city will look into the lawsuit. However, the reasons for the woman’s death are still under investigation.