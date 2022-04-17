New York police investigate another shooting in the subway, which left no injuries

The New York Police are investigating this Saturday a shooting that occurred in the city subway, on a train that was at the height of the Bronx district, which left no injuries.

According to local media, the event took place on line 4 of the New York subway around 00:50 local time today (04:50 GMT), and although law enforcement agencies do not know where exactly it occurred, it is believed that it was near the station of Burnside Avenue, since several shell casings were found there.

The suspects were described as a man and a woman in their 20s, both Hispanic, who fled the train at the 183rd Street station.

Although there were passengers on the train at the time of the shooting, authorities stressed that no one was injured.

The event occurs only a few days after another shooting in the New York subwayin the county of Brooklyn, in which 10 people had to be treated for gunshot wounds and another 13 for smoke inhalation, since the attacker threw a smoke bomb into the car.

The alleged perpetrator, Frank James, was arrested a day later and remains in police custody after being denied bail on Thursday.

New York is registering a notable increase in crime, and last February official figures indicated an increase of almost 60% compared to the same month of the previous year.