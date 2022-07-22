New York records its first case of polio in a decade

Getty A glass sculpture titled “coronavirus COVID-19” created by British artist Luke Jerram is seen at his studio in Bristol, south-west England, on March 17, 2020.

During this Thursday, July 21, the health authorities of the state of New York informed the public of a positive case of polio, which is registered again in the territory of the United States, after almost a decade without presenting itself.

According to the statement from the Department of Health, the resident of Rockland County, located about 30 miles north of Manhattan, is an unvaccinated adult who tested positive for polio, a viral disease that is highly contagious. However, in the information provided by the agency, the health condition of this person was not detailed.

Despite this, it was known that the person, who developed paralysis, has not traveled outside the country recently, and has had symptoms for a month, said county health authorities.

“It appears that the person had a vaccine-derived strain of the virus, perhaps from someone who received a live vaccine, available in other countries but not in the US, and spread it,” the statement read.

Although this person, whose identity is unknown, is no longer considered contagious, he has raised the alert in health agencies, to find out how the infection occurred and if other people were exposed to the virus or had contact with the man. For this reason, the authorities called on doctors to be alert to the possible appearance of more additional cases.

It should be noted that the last case of polio in the United States was in 2013, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This disease, according to El Universal, was one of the most feared viruses in the country, which caused outbreaks and thousands of cases of paralysis, including in children.

The statement from the Rockland County Health Department reads:

The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and the Rockland County Department of Health today alerted the public to a case of polio in a Rockland County resident. State and county health officials are advising doctors and health care providers to keep an eye out for additional cases. In this case, sequencing performed by the Wadsworth Center, the NYSDOH public health laboratory, and confirmed by the CDC, showed Sabin virus type 2 reverse polio. This is indicative of a chain of transmission from an individual who received the oral polio vaccine (OPV), which is no longer licensed or administered in the US, where only inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) has been administered since 2000. This suggests that the virus may have originated somewhere outside the US where OPV is administered, as revertant strains cannot arise from inactivated vaccines.

Because of this, the entities ensured that people who are not vaccinated against polio should be vaccinated and those at risk of exposure should get a booster.

County Executive Ed Day said in statements quoted by Telemundo that “many of you may be too young to remember polio, but while I was growing up, this disease struck fear in families, including mine. The fact that it is still around decades after the vaccine was created shows how relentless it is. Do the right thing for your child and for the good of your community and get your child vaccinated now,” he assured.

What is polio?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), poliomyelitis, or poliomyelitis, is a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus. The virus spreads from person to person and can infect a person’s spinal cord, causing paralysis (unable to move body parts).

However, the CDC says that 1 in 200 may develop more serious symptoms such as tingling and numbness in the legs, an infection of the brain or spinal cord, and paralysis. Also, there is no cure for polio.

Is there a polio vaccine?

The answer is yes. All Americans are vaccinated against polio and it is a standard vaccine on the childhood immunization schedule. In addition, vaccinated people have a lower risk of contracting this disease.

The vaccine against this virus, according to WFLA, was available from 1955 where a nationwide campaign was carried out which was highly successful and reduced cases to less than 100 positives by 1960, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Similarly, the media mentioned above ensures that in 1979, polio was declared eliminated in the US.

If your child is not vaccinated, federal officials recommend four doses: the first at two months of age; then at four months; then between six to 18 months; and finally at the age between four to six years.

According to CDC childhood immunization data, about 93% of two-year-olds had received at least three doses of the vaccine.

For this reason, the state health commissioner Mary T. Bassett, said in a statement quoted by CNN Español, that “Based on what we know about this case and polio in general, the Department of Health strongly recommends that unvaccinated people get vaccinated or be boosted with the FDA-approved IPV polio vaccine as soon as possible. The polio vaccine is safe and effective, protects against this potentially debilitating disease, and has been part of the backbone of required routine childhood immunizations recommended by health officials and public health agencies across the country.”

What are the symptoms of polio?

According to the CDC, most people who become infected with poliovirus (about 72 out of 100) will not have any visible symptoms.

About one in four people (or 25 out of 100) with poliovirus infection will have flu-like symptoms that may include:

• Throat pain

• Fever

• Fatigue

• Nausea

• Headache

• Stomach ache

These symptoms usually last two to five days and then go away on their own.

“The Rockland County Health Department is working with our local health care partners and community leaders to notify the public and make the polio vaccine available. We are monitoring the situation closely and working with the New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. and Prevention to respond to this emerging public health issue to protect the health and well-being of county residents,” said Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, Rockland County Health Commissioner. Beginning Friday, July 22, Rockland County will host a polio vaccination clinic at the Pomona Health Complex (Building A) at 50 Sanatorium Road in Pomona, New York, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. will hold a second clinic at the same location on Monday, July 25, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Anyone who is not vaccinated, including pregnant women, who has not completed their polio vaccination series, or who concerned that you have been exposed, you should get vaccinated at the clinics. People who are already vaccinated but are at risk of exposure should get a booster, which will also be available at clinics. New Yorkers can pre-register for a free appointment here or call 845-238-1956 to schedule. Walk-ins will also be accepted. Vaccines are also available through local health care providers, including Federally Qualified Health Centers. For more information on polio, including symptoms and spread, visit the NYSDOH page here. New Yorkers can learn more about the polio vaccine available in the US on the CDC’s page here.

