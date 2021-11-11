New York reopens after Covid and turns out to be more tired, more expensive and less safe – Corriere.it

from Federico Rampini

In the US, you can’t breathe that euphoria of a narrow escape and an economic boom painted by the statistics. New York eagerly expects to be invaded: it will try to solve the problems related to controls with imagination and flexibility

NEW YORK – America has reopened, Italian tourists are back. How much do they find it changed? More than could be expected in twenty months. Covid has to do with it but not only: from the anomalies of the economic recovery (inflation is growing, essential workers are missing) to the increase in crime, from the new tourist attractions of New York at the end of the honeymoon with Joe Biden, there are many surprises for European tourists who from Monday they are readmitted, provided they are vaccinated and with a swab.

Delta airline has seen increase bookings by 450% since the Biden Administration announced the lifting of the restrictions. It is expected to sell out in New York, Florida, California, at Christmas and New Year. There will be a crescendo of Italian visitors to make up for a long forced absence. A first warning comes from the airlines: they foresee even longer queues upon arrival at airports, for customs. Among other causes, even among the staff of the border police there are holes created by the no vax, in a phase in which the federal authority obliges its employees to vaccinate.

The high price shock is guaranteed in tourist destinations such as New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco. Most everything costs more, often a lot more. The official inflation rate of 5.4% is inadequate to photograph the situation in some sectors such as restaurants. And resign yourself if the quality of the service is not up to the “mandatory tip” (at least 15%). “Recovery with shortages” defines the state of the economy: in the head there is the shortage of manpower. It affects disadvantaged jobs, with less social prestige and low wages. It has repercussions on everyday life. There is a shortage of truck drivers, delivery guys, waiters, policemen, cashiers and shop assistants, nurses, kindergarten teachers and day care centers. In distressed sectors, employers have to pay more and demand less, it is the law of the market. After decades of (or almost) social peace, strikes have been reported, confirming that the balance of forces has changed in favor of depends



nti. It is difficult to reconcile the numbers of a schizophrenic economy: there are still four million more unemployed than in the pre-Covid economy; many, however, are not looking for a job, if it means going back to doing the same heavy and underpaid jobs; they can also afford to wait for the generosity of subsidies that until two months ago came from the federal Treasury and local finances. Compared to March 2020, the savings of Americans have increased by 2.3 trillion dollars, the average balance on current accounts is higher than 50%.

Among those who do not return to work – not to the office, to be precise – there is a privileged group: those in love with smart working, who have embraced a different lifestyle during the lockdown period. Wall Street, Downtown Manhattan, as well as the San Francisco Business Center, have not recovered all the resident population of twenty months ago.

Shortages, traffic jams and bottlenecks in global logistics or American infrastructure could make this country less faithful to its reputation as the Bengodi consumerism: as Christmas approaches, large retailers fear delays in the arrival of containers of goods with which to fill their goods. shelves in view of the great assaults.

To visitors arriving from Europe, New York will seem to have slipped a little more into chaos. A true New Yorker is not satisfied with green to cross on the pedestrian crossing, first he looks left and right for the inevitable cyclist or moped in the wrong direction with red. Compliance with “minor” rules has also become optional because the police turn away. A uniformed officer who dares to arrest someone – especially if he belongs to an ethnic minority – is surrounded by smartphones in video mode, ready to accuse him. The New York traffic clutter is the most good-natured and harmless manifestation of other changes. For Italians absent since March 2020: this is post-post-Floyd America. In twenty months he experienced revolution and counter-revolution. The anti-racist movement Black Lives Matter, dominated by the radical fringes, has obtained that many cities cut off the funds to the police. Democratic mayors Bill de Blasio (New York) and Eric Garcetti (Los Angeles) followed the wave, as did those of Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon. The 30% increase in homicides in 2020 marked the biggest leap since the 1960s. The resignation from the police forces delegitimized by the accusations of racism continue to reduce the workforce. The next counter-reaction started from the slums, from the African-Americans victims of violent crime: the working-class areas of Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Staten Island have plebiscated as the new mayor of New York a former police captain, Eric Adams. The opening of the borders follows his election by a week, it is too early to say whether he will keep his promises on security. Degradation is not limited to delinquency. New York sees garbage growing, even the garbage collection suffers the double impact of no vaxes and the “big discharge” from less attractive jobs. Along with Los Angeles and San Francisco, the Big Apple continues to hold the national record for homelessness, a world that appears to have remained on the sidelines of the distribution of public money.

In the national psyche there is not that escaped danger and economic boom euphoria that statistics would like. The last Italian tourists left America with a Donald Trump in difficulty – not only for the management of the pandemic – and on the way to defeat. The first to return find a Biden peak in the polls and back from a defeat: the Democrats have lost share in many local elections. Two political cycles consumed in twenty months. The Democrats hope to recover thanks to public spending maneuvers, the infrastructure investment plan that has just been launched, and the one in the pipeline that wants to give America almost European welfare. They have a year to reverse the trend before the legislative elections.

New York welcomes European tourism with also seductive news. The Italians did not have time to see the inauguration of the Edge, a panoramic terrace overlooking the metropolis, at the top of the Hudson Yards. And below, on the riverside, Little Island at Pier 55, a hanging garden on the water. The Big Apple was anxiously waiting to be invaded, it will want to solve small practical problems with imagination and flexibility, such as the difference between the European green pass and the local vaccination certificate, required for access to many public places, such as Broadway musicals. Even on these checks, visitors will be grappling with two different nations: from Florida to the Rocky Mountains, tolerance or laxity dominates. Wearing a mask in certain republican states can even attract you hostility. The two Americas are just as far apart as you left them.