New York resident drowned in San Juan identified

Authorities investigated the death of a man, a New York resident, who was found in the area of ​​the Marriott Hotel in San Juan.

The preliminary police report details that a call through the 9-1-1 Emergency System alerted of a suspicious situation.

Upon arrival at the scene, the agents found the body of a man on the scene, identified by his wife as Ángel M. Santiago Gracía, 49 years old.

The victim was determined to have drowned.

Agent Ángel Bermúdez, attached to the Homicide Division of the San Juan Criminal Investigation Corps, together with prosecutor Salimar Andreu Pérez, took charge of the investigation.

A total of 12 people have drowned so far in 2022The police press office told this medium. In contrast, between January and April of last year, 16 died, out of a total of 43 fatalities in 2021.

The authorities have constantly warned of the danger of this area, especially when there is a high risk of sea currents.

In March, after multiple drowning deaths on the Condado beach, staff from the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) installed a lifeguard tower in the beach area near the facilities of La Concha Resort.

The installation of two additional towers is expected to extend surveillance to the area of ​​the San Juan Marriott hotel.