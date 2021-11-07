New York returns to racing and Italy regains the podium – Sport

‘Welcome back, Let’s run the city’: New York is finally back to running, trying to leave behind the dark months of the pandemic, of which at the beginning it was one of the epicenters. Thus the 50th edition of the most prestigious marathon in the world, after last year’s break, has turned into a great party to celebrate the return to life and normality of the Big Apple, hit hard by the virus and the crisis that ensued .

And the return of the most awaited race coincides with the return to the podium of an Italian, as if to prolong the long and incredible year of great success for the blue colors. To wave the tricolor in the heart of Central Park is Eyob Faniel, an Eritrean naturalized Italian of the Fiamme Oro of Padua, who finished third in a men’s competition that saw the victory of the Kenyan Albert Korir, while the compatriot Jepchirchir triumphed in the women’s competition.

But what made the news as always were the thousand colors, the smiles, the tired faces of the thousands of participants, with the wings of the crowd to support them along the entire route with signs, flags, applause, shouts of encouragement, trumpets and cowbells, from Staten Island to Brooklyn, from the Bronx to the heart of Manhattan, passing through Queens. Once the competition between professionals is over, the race turns into a big party, a folkloristic event. The time it takes to complete the 42 kilometers of the race does not matter, but for everyone, young and old, the important thing is to get to the sling, even walking.

Of course, this year’s marathon was staged in a reduced version: only a little more than 33,000 participants, the vast majority of them Americans, given that the United States will reopen its borders to the rest of the world only in the next few hours, putting an end for vaccinated people to travel restrictions related to the Covid emergency. About 200 Italians who raced: as always one of the most numerous foreign delegations, even if nothing to do with the approximately three thousand presences of the last editions.

But patience, the important thing was to start again. And the marathon, after the reopening in New York of cinemas, Broadway theaters, arenas and stadiums, was the last missing piece, as the organizers and city authorities proudly point out, the new mayor Eric Adams in the front row . And there was also room for history, as a veteran of the race arrived to cross the finish line: Larry Trachtenberg, a 77-year-old New Yorker, who at the age of 16 participated in the first legendary Big Apple marathon, that of 13 September. 1970.

For him among the warmest applause. The appointment is now for next year, hopefully in a world and in a New York where the pandemic has become just a memory.