New York: Sarah Palin caught in a restaurant without vaccine

Sarah Palin was caught in an upscale New York restaurant without being vaccinated. Too bad she tested positive two days later.

If last October it was Joe Biden who was pinched in a club without a mask, now a New York it’s up to Sarah Palin be caught at the restaurant without vaccine.

The problem is twofold: first of all in the Big Apple it is forbidden to go to a restaurant or bar without a Covid-19 vaccine. Second, two days after the fact, here is who the former governor of Alaska is tested positive for Coronavirus.

Sarah Palin tested positive for swab on Monday, but on Saturday she was spotted having dinner at an upscale New York restaurant, theElio’s on the Upper East Sidea well-known place between East 84th and Second Avenue, particularly loved by stars such as Tom Hanks and Mick Jagger.

Once the news has been released, that’s it Luca Guaitolini, the restaurant manager, tried to explain what happened and what went wrong in the controls. Guatolini recalled that last Saturday he was not on duty, so he is still investigating to understand what could have happened.

The manager reassured everyone that they are taking this isolated incident very seriously, calling it one “Unfortunate oversight”. The restaurant believes invaccine obligation and tries to protect both staff and customers as well as possible.

The city government also intervened on the matter and first recalled that New York law requires that customers show proof of vaccination in order to eat indoors. Then he pointed out that Sarah Palin should too follow the rules like everyone else.