New York shooting: Preliminary review reveals flaw in subway security cameras

The research around shooting in a subway station in New Yorkkeep going.

This Tuesday morning, April 12, The New York Police Department (NYPD) responded to a call about a report of smoke at a Brooklyn subway station, in the Big Apple.

Arriving at the place, The authorities found multiple people wounded, several of them with bullet wounds. According to the most recent NYPD report, the number of victims remains at 16 people, of which 10 received at least one shot. Of this, five are in critical condition.

New York shooting: Subway cameras were not working

As the investigation continues, authorities revealed that the security cameras inside the station were not working at the time of the shooting due to a technical failure.

According to what was reported by the mayor of the city of New York, Eric Adams, for WCBS Radio 880 AM, a preliminary review showed that there was “some kind of malfunction with the camera system”, so there are no pictures of the event, except for the videos recorded by victims and that are already circulating on social networks.

“Preliminary review indicated that at that particular station there seemed to be some kind of malfunction with the camera system. That is still under investigation. We’re contacting the MTA to find out if it was all over the station or was it just a camera, so that’s something we’re still looking into.” said the mayor of the city.

Until now, the shooter remains at large. Authorities are looking for a 5-foot, 180-pound black man wearing an orange construction vest and gas mask. also carried a school bag.