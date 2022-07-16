New York smells of marijuana, says Mayor Eric Adams

The city of New York smells like dope. This surprising affirmation was made this Friday by the same mayor Eric Adamshalf jokingly, half seriously, in statements in which a journalist asked him about the intense smell of garbage in the streets of the city.

“The first thing I smell right now is marijuana. It seems like everyone is smoking a joint. Everyone has a joint,” Adams said and laughed.

“I don’t smell (garbage), it will be because I have a New York nose,” concluded the mayor.

consumption of dope is quite widespread in the Big Apple, the result of a situation of legal limbo: although the consumption of cannabisthe regulation that governs its cultivation and sale remains to be specified, in everything related to quantities, prices and criteria to be considered a client.

In any case, the aromas coming from the cigarettes of dope fail to cover the intense stench produced in summer by the garbage piles that accumulate in bags on the streets of the city, and that become a favorite home for rats.

In a recent survey conducted by the magazine time out, New York had the dubious honor of being chosen as the second dirtiest city in the worldonly behind Rome.

The Mayor’s Office has promised to install a system of containers similar to those seen in any European city, and has pointed to Barcelona as one of the cities that can inspire its future waste separation model, but for the moment the mountains of plastic bags garbage are part of the usual landscape of the city.