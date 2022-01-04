New York, subpoena for Donald Trump and his two sons. Investigation into a hypothesis of fraud in real estate values

The New York Attorney, Letitia James, intends to hear Donald Trump as part of the ongoing investigation to see if the former US president’s company inflated the value of its assets to obtain bank loans and then reduced them for tax purposes. The American media reported it, underlining that the former president was sent a subpoena. A similar warrant was issued for the two eldest sons of the former president, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump.

Read Also Trump on a rampage with his daughter Ivanka: she wants to participate in Biden’s settlement

Last month Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against Attorney James in an attempt to block the investigation, accusing her of investigating her Manhattan-based real estate company for political reasons. The investigation began in 2019 after Trump’s ex-lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, testified before Congress claiming that Trump would “inflated the value of his assets total when this was useful for his purposes while he reduced it to reduce property taxes ”. The survey focuses on an estate of almost one square kilometer in Westchester County, in New York. Other properties under the lens include Trump’s Wall Street skyscraper and his hotel in Chicago. The investigation of the value of real estate overlapped with the broader investigation of possible banking, mortgage and tax fraud.