New York Subway Shooting Happens After Biden Announces Regulation of Homemade Guns

The shooting that occurred this Tuesday at the station of the subway in brooklyn, New York, comes a day after United States President Joe Biden, announce new measure to regulater homemade weapons “ghost guns” (ghost guns), because they lack serial numbers and are responsible for a growing number of mass shootings.

Yesterday, President Biden led an event on the White House lawn, attended by shooting survivors, parents who have lost their children, as well as gun control activists.

On a table next to the podium was one of those weapons that can be bought online for parts. assembled in less than half an hour and that the president took to show.

“This is the weapon. It is not difficult to assemble. A little drilling at home and it doesn’t take long. Anyone can order it by mail. Anyone,” Biden stressed.

“Ghost weapons” are so named because they are difficult for law enforcement to trace, since they do not have a serial number.

The measure announced by Biden, which will come into force in four monthschanges the current definition of a gun under federal law to include those that are in parts and those made with 3D printers.

Under the new norm, the kits of the parts that make up the “ghost weapons” will have to have serial numbers that allow their identification and those who buy them will have to submit to the same background check through which those who acquire traditional weapons pass.

Due to its difficulty in being located, this type of instrument has attracted in recent years those who cannot buy guns in the traditional way because they have a criminal record or because they are under 18 or 21 years of age, the legal ages to buy weapons in the United States. .USA

“Ghost weapons” are being used increasingly in school shootingsaccording to the “Students Demand Action” group.

SCHOOL SHOOTINGS

One of its members attended the event: Mia Tretta, who in 2019 was shot in the abdomen by one of those “ghost guns” and lost two of his classmates in a shooting at his high school in Santa Clarita, California.

“It is an honor to be here today. Not only because it is the White House, but because I am speaking on behalf of two colleagues who cannot be with us, one of them was my best friend,” Tretta began on the podium while Biden, visibly excited, the observed from the side.

Tretta recalled how on November 14, 2019, she woke up worried about a Spanish test she had that day and spent the morning with her friend, Dominic Blackwell, laughing and talking.

“Until we heard a loud noise. It was a gunshot. Followed by another sixteen. One of the bullets hit me in the stomach and somehow I managed to get up and run. But Dominic couldn’t,” recalled Tretta, who recalled the hours that her family had to wait while she was in surgery.

And he recalled how his parents told him that his best friend had died and that another classmate, Gracie Muehlberger, who had an “infectious laugh”, had also lost her life.

The perpetrator of the shooting was a 16-year-old boy. that he committed suicide and that he used a 45-millimeter semi-automatic pistol that his father had built at home.

That shooting served to introduce the issue of “ghost guns” into the political debate with attempts by Democrats at the local level to regulate them.

SO MUCH TO DO

At the federal level, Biden already announced last year his intention to regularize this type of pistol and, after a year of administrative difficultiesannounced the regulations.

The president, however, recognized the limits of the announced measure and asked Congress to pass laws so that all those who buy weapons have to pass a criminal record check, regardless of whether they buy them at fairs or on the Internet.

In addition, he asked the legislators ban assault weapons and those capable of firing dozens of bullets at the same time without the need to reload.

He also urged the Senate to confirm its new candidate to lead the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF, in English), Steve Dettlebach, who was attorney general of the state of Ohio between 2009 and 2016 under the Government of Barack Obama.

The US Congress has spent more than two decades without passing a law that significantly limits the possession of weapons, protected in the Second Amendment of the Constitution.

In addition, the powerful National Rifle Association (NRA) has helped finance the political campaigns of hundreds of members of Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, according to the Open Secrets database managed by the Center for Responsible Politics.

Among those attending the event was also Manuel Oliver, the father of Joaquín, one of the seventeen murdered at Parkland High School in Florida in 2018. Oliver brought the shoes that his son had bought for his graduation to the event.