New York wants to ban the use of gas in new buildings

On Wednesday, the New York City Council approved by a large majority a law that will ban the use of natural gas in the heating systems and kitchens of almost all buildings to be built after 2027. To the systems of heating, cooling and supply of Electricity from homes and commercial buildings is due to nearly 70 percent of New York’s greenhouse gas emissions; reducing the use of gas, which is a fossil fuel, is a way to reduce emissions and therefore to combat climate change, as well as to improve air quality in the city.

Exceptions to the new law – which only needs the signature of Mayor Bill de Blasio to enter into force – will be some categories of buildings, such as those designed to house hospitals and restaurants, and in the case of smaller buildings, the rule will apply as early as 2024. .

Instead of systems that use gas, new buildings will need to be powered by electricity. This energy will probably be partially produced using gas or other fossil fuels in power plants, but according to the proponents of the rule, the reduction of gas heating systems will still help reduce emissions, favoring the transition to renewable energy sources. New York state has pledged to use them for 70 percent of the energy mix by 2030; they currently contribute 30 percent.

New York is not the first American city to introduce a law against heating systems and gas cookers: Berkeley, California, had already done so in 2019, followed by a dozen other cities, such as San Francisco and Seattle. Some states, on the other hand, have introduced bans to prevent municipal administrations from making such laws: this is the case of Arizona, Oklahoma and Texas, where last February the snowstorms caused major problems to the electricity grid, leaving millions of people without energy for days.

Some representatives of construction companies said they were concerned that the ban on the use of gas in New York could put the city’s electricity grid to the test, which already has some problems when it is particularly hot in summer and the use of gas systems increases. air conditioning. Energy companies, on the other hand, have speculated that the increased demand for electricity to power the new heating systems could cause an increase in the price of energy.

According to environmental groups, however, the adoption of energy efficiency techniques should make the use of electricity sustainable instead of gas, which, moreover, can have significant price increases, as demonstrated by the ongoing global energy crisis.