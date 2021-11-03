New York, who is Eric Adams, the new mayor – Corriere.it

from Andrea Marinelli

According to African American and second former policeman, he was the president of the Brooklyn neighborhood: born in poverty, he became mayor of the metropolis at the age of 61, the second most difficult job in the country

There were no surprises in New York: a few minutes after polling stations closed, at 9pm on Tuesday evening, Eric Adams officially became the next mayor of the metropolis, the second African American after David Dinkins, elected in 1989, and the second ex-policeman after William O’Dwyer, victorious in 1946. Former New York Police Department captain, retired, former state senator and for two mandates president of the borough of Brooklyn, Adams triumphed by a wide margin after winning the hard-fought Democratic primary by just 7,197 votes in June. My story your story, I am one of you, he told supporters attending the Brooklyn Marriott to celebrate the victory, which came after a campaign focused on public safety and its ability to escape poverty in which he was born 61 years ago. I tell you one thing: in four years this city will never be the same.

a city 8.8 million inhabitants, in which for every Republican there are seven Democrats, where Adams got about 67% of the vote against 27% of Curtis Sliwa, conservative radio host and founder of the Guardian Angels, the anti-crime sentries, and he will take office on January 1 as 110 mayor of the city. He had run for office a little over a year ago, promising to lead New York out of the pandemic and the related economic crisis, to make up for the public deficit, fight crime, which was on the rise during Bill de Blasio’s eight years, but also to work against social and racial discrimination that has become intolerable in the city: a complicated undertaking, and it is no coincidence that the mayor of New York considered since the 1930s, at the time of Fiorello LaGuardia, the second most difficult of the country. After the presidency, of course.

Despite being a moderate, also a member of the Republican party between 1997 and 2001, Adams supports numerous progressive policies, starting with education and support for families, a combination that has helped him to form a broad coalition ranging from centrist Michael Bloomberg to more socialist Bill de Blasio and includes trade unions, activists and wealthy financiers: he will be accompanied by a city council that is far more to the left than he, particularly in the administration of police and prisons. Law and order policeman for 22 years, when he became a senator he fought against stop and frisk, the discriminatory practice reserved by the police for African Americans: he himself, he said several times during the electoral campaign, he enlisted in the police because he was a victim of police brutality, who beat him together with his brother when they were teenagers.

Once inside The Force, the country’s largest police force with 36,000 uniformed officers and another 19,000 civilians, he fought against racism and prejudices, being accused of corruption and, in recent weeks, also of a smear and sexist campaign conducted in 1991 against a former policewoman who had exposed a scam. Opportunist and media, a few days after the vote he had also been criticized for having met the leaders of the criminal gang of the city, and had defended himself by claiming to offer them an alternative: unscrupulous, dynamic and casual management, like the one that characterized his presidency in Brooklyn, where in 2013 he was elected with 91% of the votes. The chatter has ended since January 1, he pointed out in his victory speech. You will not shoot in my city, you will not stab young people at school, you will not sell drugs and guns in my streets: we will not just talk about security, we will have security in our city.

The dreamer mom and the dream actualizer son completing the destination. pic.twitter.com/RQ7aovrNiS – Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 2, 2021

Born on September 1, 1960 in Brownsville, one of the poorest and most dangerous neighborhoods of Brooklyn, Adams grew up in Queens with a single mother who supported him and five siblings by cleaning houses: as a child, he said, he went to school with a bag of clothes, not sure he would still have a roof over his head at the sound. of the bell. On Tuesday, when he went to vote at Bed-Stuy Public School 81, Adams clutched a photo of her mother Dorothy, who died at 83 last March while he was on the electoral campaign. The dreamy mother and the son who dreams come true have arrived at their destination, she tweeted just before midnight, when the victory and her next destination had become official, the last leg of a typically New York journey that from the slums to the led up to Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s residence on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.