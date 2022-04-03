New York Yankees strengthen catcher by acquiring José Treviño from Texas Rangers

2 Related

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees increased their depth behind the plate by acquiring catcher Jose Trevino from the Texas Rangers for right-hander Albert Abreu and left-hander Robert Ahlstrom in a trade Saturday.

Treviño, 29, hit .239 with five home runs and 30 RBIs for Texas last season. He started 81 games.

In parts of four major league seasons, Treviño has hit .245 with nine home runs and 55 RBIs in 156 games. Batting 4-for-16 in six spring training games this year.

The Yankees traded Gary Sanchez, who started 100 games at catcher last year, to the Minnesota Twins last month in a trade that included Josh Donaldson. The trade also sent catcher Ben Rortvedt, who made his major league debut last year and hit .169 in 39 games, to New York.

Kyle Higashioka, who started 58 games last season, has been the Yankees’ leading catcher this year in spring training. He hit seven home runs in exhibition games, including two on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves.

In the past two seasons, Higashioka grew beyond his breakout role, in which he often caught ace Gerrit Cole’s starts. Last season, Higashioka had 10 home runs and 29 RBIs, but hit just .181.

Abreu, 26, was 2-0 with one save and a 5.15 ERA in 28 games for the Yankees last season. He struck out 35 and walked 19 in 36 2/3 innings. He made his major league debut in 2020 after spending most of his career in the minor leagues as a starter.

Abreu hadn’t allowed a run in four spring training games this year going 4 2/3 innings.

Ahlstrom, 22, didn’t pitch pro ball last year. He was drafted by New York in the seventh round in 2021 out of the University of Oregon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.