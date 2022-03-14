New York Yankees trade Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela to Minnesota Twins for Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa

2 Related

The New York Yankees have acquired third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela, the team announced Sunday night.

Twins catcher Ben Rortvedt is also headed to New York in the trade.

The trade remakes the Yankees’ left side of the infield and frees them from Sanchez, a defensive liability who had slumped at the plate in four straight seasons.

Donaldson, a three-time All-Star and 2015 AL MVP, signed a four-year, $92 million deal with the Twins before the 2020 season. After playing just 28 games in 2020 due to a thigh injury calf, Donaldson bounced back in 2021 to slash .247/.352/.475 with 26 home runs and 72 RBIs.

Donaldson, 36, also has some history with Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. He made headlines last season after decrying Cole’s slowing rotation rate following MLB’s crackdown on foreign substances that helped improve pitchers’ grip.

The Twins had just acquired Kiner-Falefa in a trade with the Texas Rangers on Saturday for wide receiver Mitch Garver.

Kiner-Falefa, who turns 27 later this month, was a Gold Glove third baseman during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season but was replaced by the Rangers’ addition of Corey Seager this offseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.