New Zealand announced the plan for the phasing out of tobacco

The bill is part of a broad anti-smoking campaign announced by the New Zealand Ministry of Health. A tighter squeeze than previous statements: if the legislation goes into effect, all those born after the 2008, the current 13-year-olds, will no longer be able to legally buy tobacco.

“We want to make sure people never start smoking” is the minister’s ambitious goal Ayesha Verrall, which also announced a tightening on the number of premises authorized to sell tobacco.

The key points – As he writes The Guardian, there are various measures proposed for the new law including the increase of the legal age for smoking, the reduction of the legal amount of nicotine in tobacco products at very low levels, the reduction of number of stores where cigarettes can be sold legally and the increase in financing for services that fight addiction. The new laws will not limit the sales of e-cigarettes, however. “These are measures – he added Verrall – which will allow New Zealand to maintain its role as a world leader in tobacco control. “