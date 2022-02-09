New Zealand, hundreds of truckers surround Parliament: protest against anti-Covid restrictions in Wellington – Video

The protest of the tir no vax infects the New Zeland. While in Canada hundreds of trucks continue to paralyze the capital Ottawaput in a state of emergency, and now they have blocked the Ambassador Bridge, the main commercial bridge with the USA, a procession of heavy vehicles and campers has also invaded the streets of Wellingtonsurrounding the Parliament of New Zealand, to demonstrate against anti-Covid restrictions.

An initiative openly inspired by the one that has been paralyzing the Canadian capital for almost two weeks. Hundreds of vehicles, covered by writings such as “give us back our freedom” and “coercion is not consent”, which stop effectively preventing circulation, while others have crossed the city center trumpeting with their horns. So far, no incidents or arrests have been recorded, but the fear is that spirits could be exasperated if the mobilization were to continue indefinitely as is happening in Ottawa, while the premier Jacinda Ardern he has already warned that he does not intend to receive the demonstrators, branded as a noisy minority. “The 96% of New Zealanders have been vaccinated – he recalled – and this allows us to live today with fewer restrictions ”. Words that echo those spoken in an extraordinary session of Parliament in Canada by the premier Justin Trudeau. “It is necessary for the mobilization to stop”, the Ottawa head of government pronounced, just out of a week of isolation due to Covid. “Canadians know that the only way out is to continue listening to science”, he added, assuring that “the federal government will respond” to the emergency, but without announcing the dispatch of the 1,800 reinforcement agents requested by the mayor. of the capital, Jim Watson. Having passed from America to Oceania, the protest of the trucks is likely to spread also in Europewhere the no vax movement has summoned activists via social media, threatening a Saturday of passion in Paris.