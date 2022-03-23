New Zealand lifts compulsory vaccination and eliminates the Covid passport

Families reunite in Wellington, New Zealand, on April 19, 2021.

New Zealand advances reopening to international tourism

New Zealand will withdraw from next month the mandatory nature of vaccines against covid-19, with certain exceptions, among other relaxation measures that respond to the decline in infections with the micron variant, as announced by the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern. .

Workers in the education sector, the armed forces and the police will not be required to be vaccinated as of April 5, while the population will not have to present the Covid passport against covid-19 to access restaurants, coffee shops and other businesses. Vaccines will only be mandatory for health workers, nursing homes, prisons and border control.

It also lifts the mandatory use of masks outdoors, eliminated the limits on the maximum number of people who gather outdoors, as well as determined that the maximum capacity in interior spaces will be 200, instead of 100, and that the codes QR are optional for businesses.

The Labor president’s government, which imposed one of the strictest policies in the world against covid-19 with strict confinements and the closure of borders, it will maintain its health alert and management system.

“The evidence shows that we are leaving the peak of the micron. Cases in Auckland (New Zealand’s most populous city) are dropping significantly and a national decline in early AprilArdern said in the statement, justifying the relaxation of measures against the pandemic.

The oceanic country, whose government was applauded for its initial management of the pandemic, reported 20,130 infections this Wednesday, with which it accumulates at least 538.39 infections and 184 deaths since the start of the pandemic, although the experts cited by Ardern consider that probably the real figure is around 1.7 million.

New Zealand, which in January registered less than a hundred daily cases of covid-19 and has vaccinated 96% of the population target with two doses, was the scene between February and until the beginning of March of a anti-vaccine protest in front of the Wellington Houses of Parliament.

In the middle of this month, the New Zealand government announced the advancement of the staggered reopening of its borders to tourists from countries without the need for a visa from May to October.