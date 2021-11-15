New Zealand, Maori tribe prohibits no vax from using the typical haka dance “Ka Mate”

“Immediately stop using our taonga (cultural treasure)” – “Ngati Toa condemns the use of the ‘Ka Mate’ haka to promote messages against Covid-19 vaccination,” the tribe, based just outside Wellington, said in a statement. “We insist that protesters immediately stop using our taonga (cultural treasure).”

The “Ka Mate” haka – Maori haka comes in many forms, but “Ka Mate”, which has been performed by the All Blacks prior to rugby matches for more than a century, is by far the best known. The ritual of stamping and rolling the eyes is firmly rooted in New Zealand culture and is often used at significant social events such as weddings or funerals. Parliament passed a law in 2014 recognizing Ngati Toa as the keeper of the haka, although the legislation does not provide for sanctions for abuse.