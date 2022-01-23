New Zealand, new anti Covid restrictions. The premier forced to postpone her own marriage

There is who during the anti Covid restrictions he organized parties (see England) and who instead introduces new rules that lead and force to postpone your own marriage. It happens in New Zeland where the premier Jacinda Ardem was forced to announce the postponement of her wedding due to the new restrictions decided by her own government to cope with the resurgence of the Covid-19 epidemic and the Omicron variant.

Ukraine, American weapons have arrived in Kiev. And London also sides against Russia

“My wedding will not be celebrated,” he confirmed, after detailing the new restrictions, including a limit of 100 people, all fully vaccinated, for any meeting or event. The emergence of nine Omicron variant infections among members of the same family who had traveled from different cities to go to a wedding, and of a crew member on one of the flights led the New Zealand government to impose new restrictions this Sunday. Ardern and his partner Clarke Gayford had never announced the exact date of their wedding, but it was scheduled for the next few weeks.

The new restrictions, which also include the use of outdoor masks, will be in effect until at least the end of next month. “C’est la vie,” the premier replied to a question about the impact of the restrictions on her own marriage. “I’m no different from the thousands of other New Zealanders who have experienced far more devastating situations from the pandemic, including the particularly painful one of not being able to be with loved ones when they are seriously ill,” she added. New Zealand, among the nations least affected by Covid-19, has officially registered 15,104 infections and 52 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

A reminder Jacinda Ardern & ministers took a pay cut in solidarity with those hit by Covid. Today the PM canceled her wedding in another act of solidarity. Contrast this with the rule-breaking UK PM Boris Johnston. Clear, decisive and empathetic leadership saves lives. pic.twitter.com/vB7FeBSStK – Donna Miles دانا مایلز (@UnPressed) January 23, 2022

Last updated: Sunday 23 January 2022, 09:34



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED