New Zealand overtakes the Solomon Islands and awaits the Costa Rican National Team in the playoff

New Zealand also played the playoff with Concacaf on the way to 2018, this time with Mexico. Photograph: LN Archive (Jose Mendez)

New Zealand: a dynamic and strong aerial team awaits the Costa Rican National Team

The New Zealand team, a team that will probably be the rival of Costa Rica, in the playoff for access to Qatar 2022, in its last test in the Oceania qualifying road, proved to be a careful squad in the aerial game.

The New Zealanders managed two of their five goals against Solomon Islands through set tactics, as well as being vastly superior in the aerial duels they played both offensively and defensively.

On the other hand, the “All Whites” had a much more developed dynamic than their opponent. The New Zealanders looked for many changes of pace with one-touch plays, as well as penetrating the Solomon Islands defense well with behind-the-back passes. Thus they created four scoring chances in the second half.

It is also important to note that this eleventh, although it was little demanded in defense, did show that the ability of the opposing attackers can take its toll. Although their defenders are strong and seasoned, the truth is that when they have to deal with technical and fast rivals they suffer more and look weak.

Given this, men like Joel Campbell, Gerson Torres, Johan Venegas, Alonso Martínez, among others, can be decisive for the National Team to be able to hurt New Zealand in a possible one-game dispute.

The playoff between Oceania and Concacaf will be played in June.

Final: New Zealand gets ‘the little hand’ over Solomon Islands

the box of New Zealand ended up leaving the quota to the playoff between Oceania and Concacaf.

The New Zealanders thrashed the Solomon Islands 5-0 and managed to access the match for which they will fight to be in Qatar 2022, which everything indicates will be against the team of Costa Rica.

New Zealand’s fifth goal came from Matthew Garbett in the closing game.

69th minute: New Zealand’s fourth goal over Solomon Islands

The campus of New Zealand He already managed to score the fourth goal through Bill Toulima, who took advantage of a corner kick to make it 4-0.

The New Zealanders showed that they are a very strong team in fixed tactics, especially due to the height of their players.

Minute 49: New Zealand puts scoring numbers on him

The New Zealanders took the lead with a goal from Bill Toulima in the minute to start the vital engagement on track.

The second goal of the match came through Chris Wood in the 39th minute, while the third goal was from Joe Bell in the 49th minute.

New Zealand happily dominated the actions of the match and without any problem prevailed over the Solomon Islands.

Rival of Costa Rica will come out of duel between Solomon Islands and New Zealand

At this moment, Costa Rica is in fourth place in Concacaf and it is very likely that it will finish the elimination process in this position, since a series of goals must be given for the national team to get the direct ticket, for example a scenario would be that the Select beat the United States 6-0.

Given this, the rival that Costa Rica would have for the ticket to Qatar 2022 will come out of this game that has just started.