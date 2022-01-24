New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern announces more restrictions and postpones the wedding: “I join many others in the same situation”

The New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern postponed the wedding after announcing new restrictions against Covid-19. The measures were introduced following the discovery of nine cases of the variant Omicron in a single family that has flown to Auckland to attend a wedding. The premier has raised the alert level to the color red, which includes strengthened measures such as the obligation to wear a mask and limits to gatherings. The restrictions will take effect on Monday. However, Ardern stressed that “red is not a lockdown”, and that companies can remain open, just as people can still visit family and friends and move freely around the country.

“I know hearing these kinds of numbers is going to sound very disturbing to people. We will do everything possible to slow the spread and reduce the number of cases. Our plan for managing Omicron’s cases in the initial phase remains the same as managing the Delta, where we will test, contact quickly, track and isolate cases and contacts in order to slow down the spread, ”Ardern told reporters. The 41-year-old premier was planning to get married next weekend: “I join many other New Zealanders who have had such an experience due to the pandemic and whoever got involved in that scenario, I’m so sorry,” she said.

New Zealand was among the few remaining countries to have avoided outbreaks of the Omicron variant, but last week Ardern acknowledged that an outbreak was inevitable given the variant’s high transmissibility. The country has managed to contain the spread of the Delta, with an average of about 20 new cases every day. About the 93% of New Zealanders aged 12 years or older is fully vaccinated and 52% received the booster. In addition, vaccinations for children between the ages of 5 and 11 have just begun.