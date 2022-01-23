New Zealand, the premier increases the bans against Omicron … and her wedding is skipped

The Cluster – New restrictions will come into effect in New Zealand this Sunday after the discovery of nine cases of Omicron variant. Among the infected were members of the same family who would have traveled from different cities to go to a wedding and a crew member on one of the flights.

The wedding between Ardern and his partner Clarke Gayford should have taken place in the coming weeks, hence the need to cancel them due to the new restrictions that will last at least until the end of next month. These include the use of the mask outdoors, in shops and on means of transport and the limit of 100 people fully vaccinated at events.

“C’est la vie” – The premier commented on the impact of the restrictions on her private life. “I am no different from the thousands of other New Zealanders who have experienced far more devastating situations as a result of the pandemic, including the particularly painful one of not being able to be with loved ones when they are seriously ill,” she added.

New Zealand, among the nations least affected by Covid-19, has officially registered 15,104 infections and 52 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic