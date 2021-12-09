New Zealand wants to ban the purchase of cigarettes – Corriere.it

from Andrea Marinelli

If approved, the plan, anticipated Thursday, would prohibit the purchase of anyone born after 2013 starting from 2027. It would also limit the number of authorized retailers and the levels of nicotine present in the products

New Zealand plans to forever forbid the purchase of cigarettes to the younger generation: according to the proposed law anticipated on Thursday 9 December, children who in 2027 will be up to 14 years old (therefore born from 2013 onwards) will not be able to buy tobacco for their entire life. The law also limits the number of licensed retailers and the levels of nicotine present in products and, if approved, it would the second most restrictive law on the planet against the tobacco industry. We want to make sure that young people never start smoking, which is why we will make the sale or supply of tobacco products to children a crime, New Zealand Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said, explaining that the commitment to quitting smoking is going too slowly. If nothing changes, it would take decades for the Maori smoke rate to drop below 5%, and this government is unwilling to leave anyone behind.

In a country of 5 million inhabitants, the government estimates that 11.6% of citizens over the age of 15 smoke, a percentage that rises to 29% among Maori adults: 4 out of 5 smokers also started before the age of 18. For this the executive will consult with a Maori health task force in the coming months, before presenting the bill in parliament in June next year: the goal of obtaining approval by the end of 2022. The restrictions would then be implemented gradually starting in 2024: first a sharp reduction in the number of authorized sellers, then a reduction in the nicotine level in 2025 and finally the creation of a smoke-free generation starting in 2027.

These measures would effectively make New Zealand – where about 5,000 people die from tobacco-related diseases every year – a world outpost of the war on smoking. a step behind Bhutan, where the sale of cigarettes is completely prohibited. Australia was the first country in the world to impose unbranded packages in 2012. According to the New Zealand government, the existing measures have slowed down tobacco consumption, but to achieve the set goal – that is, to limit daily smokers to a maximum of 5% of the population by 2025 – tougher measures are needed: the new law, supports the executive, they would halve smoking rates in the country in just 10 years. While authorities have welcomed the government’s proposed bill, retailers have expressed concern about the economic impact of the rule and, above all, warned against the black market.