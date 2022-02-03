New Zealand will ease tight restrictions on entering the country

On Thursday Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, said that starting from February 27 the restrictions for the coronavirus currently in force on entry into the country will be progressively relaxed: they are among the strictest in the world and have been much discussed in recent days. especially after the story of Charlotte Bellis, a New Zealand journalist who lives in Kabul and who, being pregnant and unable to return to New Zealand, had said that she had asked the Taliban for assistance.

The first affected by the relaxation of the restrictions will be vaccinated New Zealand citizens living in Australia: starting from February 27 they will be able to return to the country being able to do the mandatory 10-day quarantine at home instead of in one of the structures assigned by the government (the so-called MIQ , Managed isolation and quarantine), as foreseen by the restrictions currently in force. As of March 13, New Zealand citizens in other countries will also be able to do the same.

The facilities made available by the New Zealand government to do the quarantine are few and in great demand: finding an available place is very difficult, and for this reason many New Zealand citizens have now been out of their country for two years, unable to return. The strict border management during the pandemic received various criticisms, although it was welcomed by New Zealand citizens who are inside the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 53 deaths from COVID-19 in New Zealand and about 17,000 infections out of 5 million inhabitants.

