New Zealander Jane Campion, preferred in the category of best direction «Diario La Capital de Mar del Plata

All guns point to the filmmaker New Zealander Jane Campion become this sunday the third woman in Oscar history to win the award for Best Director for his work on the film “The Power of the Dog.”

Bets that favor Campion are based not only on his film was the one that added the largest number of nominations (12) in this 94th edition of the Oscars but she, nominated in this category in 1994 for “The piano lesson”, razed in the anteroom of the Dolby Theater ceremonyprevailing in all the awards that outline the winners of the Hollywood Academy.

Campion was chosen in the category Best Direction at the DGA Awards presented by the Hollywood Directors Guildwhose winners of the last 10 years coincided eight times with those of the Oscars.

The New Zealander also won this category in the british baftas, which coincided in seven of the last 10 years; as well as in the golden-globe that delivers the Hollywood Foreign Press and the Critics’ Choice Award.

With his nomination, moreover, Campion became the only woman to be nominated twice for an Oscar in the Best Director category in the history of the Academy Awards, after his chance with “The piano lesson”.

That film, which received eight nominations, gave Campion the Oscar for Best Original Screenplayand the film also took the Best Actress, for Holly Hunter, and Best Supporting Actress, for Anna Paquin.

If proclaimed this Sunday, Campion would equal Kathryn Bigelowthe first woman to win the statuette for Best Direction in the history of the Oscars for “Living on the edge” in 2010, already Chloe Zhaowhich won the category last year with “Nomadland”, both films also won the Oscar for Best Picture.