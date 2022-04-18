Newborn, baby of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina dies

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.18.2022 13:58:00





This Monday Cristiano Ronaldo made it known terrible news: death of one of their children. The Portuguese star, along with his partner Georgina Rodríguez, published a letter on social networks, in which they announced the fact that he has moved the whole world.

What happened to the baby of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez?

The small He was one of the twins partner I was waiting for months, of which only the girl survived. In fact, in the letter they pointed out that the birth of the little girl is what has given them strength to be able to digest the painful situation.

“With our deepest sadnessa we have to announce the death of our son. It is the greatest pain that parents can feel. only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness“.

Finally, they reiterated his gratitude to all health items what they made all the possible to save the life of small, which was going to be Cristiano’s first with Georgina. In addition, they asked that their privacy be respected at this time.

“We want to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support.. We are devastated by this loss and please privacy in this hard time. Baby you are our angel. We will always love you.”

In October 2021 Christian Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announced what they were expecting twinswho were going to join the four eldest children of the Portuguese star, who were looking forward to meeting their little brothers.

The couple has received multiple messages of support: from his mother, Dolores Aveiroas well as her sister Katyawho have been joined by footballers such as Álvaro Morata, Diogo Jota and David De Gea.

How many children does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Cristiano Ronaldo He is the father of four children., the oldest is Cristiano Jr, who is about to turn 12; as well as the twins Eva and Mateo, who were born through a surrogate mother, and little Alana Martina, the first daughter that Cristiano and Georgina had.

​