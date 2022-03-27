Newborn bird abandoned by its flock nests in British woman’s hair for 84 days

The little bird and the woman created a close bond in no time.

The hair of an isolated and nostalgic english woman living in africa turned into a human nest for a baby bird for almost three months.

“Every day it made little ‘nests’ in my hair, in the groove of my collarbone, which filled me with awe”he told the Guardian newspaper Hannah Bourne-Taylorphotographer and editor based in London.

“It would get under a curtain of hair and gather individual strands with its beak, sculpting them into a round of woven strands, resembling a little nest, and then settle inside,” he continued. “He would let it fall apart when he was done and start over the next day.”

Bourne-Taylor and her husband Robin moved to Ghana in 2013, when he took a job there. But she was unable to work due to her visa restrictions and she had few friends and neighbors.

“I was left isolated, nostalgic and without purpose,” she said. She took solace in nature.

“After a particularly strong thunderstorm (September 2018), I found a baby bird, a bird known as a tan capuchin, barely a month old, on the ground,” Bourne-Taylor said.

“He was abandoned by his flock. His eyes were shut tight and he was trembling, he was too young to survive alone. He was the size of my little finger, with feathers the color of rich tea biscuits, eyes like ink, and a beak as small as a pencil lead.”

The little bird and the woman created a close bond in no time.

The next day, he woke up with his mouth open and a sharp cry of hunger. I fed him termites and instinctively sang to him. She screamed back and climbed into my hand, digging in her beak and head, then fell asleep in my palm. To him, I was her mother. For the next 84 days, he lived off me,” he narrated.

The tan capuchin grew large enough and strong by the end of the year and managed to join his flock.

“Once in a while, when the flocks flew by, one would stay behind on a branch and look at me. I still cry when I think about him,” Bourne-Taylor added. “Raising him taught me to live in the present and changed me forever,” she said. “Last year when we returned to Oxfordshire I joined the local conservation efforts and wrote our story in a book, ‘Fledgling’. That, along with the lesson that any tiny animal can make a difference, will be his legacy.”