Newborn entrusted to the marines in the escape from Kabul: “He will soon be back to his parents”

The images of that newborn entrusted by desperate parents and fleeing from Kabul to the US marines had gone around the world. A shot that represented all the hope of one day returning to live in peace in a safe place. The baby was then lost track, but according to the British media it has now been found and will soon return to the arms of mom and dad, who have launched continuous appeals from the United States, where they have taken refuge. Sohail is now six months old and has also escaped an attempted kidnapping. All this time it was a taxi driver from Kabul who took care of him. There is still no official confirmation but it seems that all the elements coincide.

It was last August 19 when the pair of parents went to the capital’s airport to try to leave the country after the Taliban came to power. The crowd, in front of the gates of the Abby Gate, had overwhelmed them along with many other people, then – in desperation – they had entrusted their child to an American soldier to free him from the crowd and then return to take him back once they passed that wall human. But the little boy had disappeared and the two had been evacuated along with their other children aged 17, 9, 6 and 3, arriving at Fort Bliss, Texas.

Immediately they started looking for the newborn, no one was able to find him. Now the news that everyone was waiting for, only the confirmation from the authorities is missing.

