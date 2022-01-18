Newcastle are serious: 60 million for Gosens and Zapata | First page

With feet together. Newcastle are ready to go crazy on the January transfer market with the aim of reinforcing a team struggling to stay in the Premier League. After closing Kieran Trippier’s arrival from Atletico Madrid, the Saudi fund Pif, which refers directly to Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Sa’ud, wants to give Eddie Howe at least one left winger and one forward. And with this in mind, he looks at Atalanta’s home. In the viewfinder, first of all, there is Robin Gosens, German side that has not seen the field since the end of September, for which an offer of 30-35 million euros is ready. To these must be added a € 3.5 million engagement proposal plus bonus, more than he earns in Bergamo.

ZAPATA – The other name on the list is that of Duvan Zapata, which became the priority after Benfica’s choice to pull down the bar for Darwin Nunez. The first offer, 30 million euros, was returned to the sender, Atalanta do not get rid of their striker very easily in the middle of the season, but sand Newcastle should rise to 40-45 the scenario could change. For the Colombian, currently in the pits due to injury, a contract worth 6 million euros per season is ready. At 31 (who will celebrate in April) the contract of life.

Watch Serie A TIM on DAZN. Activate now