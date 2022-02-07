Newcastle, return and return to the Bundesliga

Robin Gosens talked about himself in a long interview in which he talked about his return to the field, the Newcastle offer but also the desire to return to Germany

After Dusan Vlahovic, probably the most important hits on the January transfer market in A league it was Robin’s Gosens. The German winger, somewhat surprisingly, immediately moved to Inter, enormously reinforcing the squad of Inzaghi. Also and above all in view of next year, with a Perisic still in the balance and an injury still to be disposed of.

The now former player of Atalanta, who moved on a loan with obligation of redemption for a total of 28 million, gave a long interview to the German newspaper ‘Kicker’, talking about many topics. Starting from the rejected offer of Newcastle: “At the end of my career I would like to be able to look in the mirror and say: ‘I got the most out of my sports speaking’. They had made a proposal but I refused. I’ve thought about it, it’s human. I would have earned a lot more to do the same job just in another place. But I never really considered going to the Newcastle, because the cons were too many compared to the pros. And I would have the sporting aspect was penalized. But I am a romantic. And I think of be worth the money spent by Inter “.

Inter, Gosens freewheeling: the return to the field and the future at Schalke 04

It is not the first time that Inter try to bring to Milan Gosens: “In 2020 the negotiation had not gone through, that’s why when my agent told me about the meeting with Marotta I reacted cautiously. But he told me ‘this time it can be the right one’. And that’s how it went, it was all very fast between Monday and Wednesday ”. All as also told by the same agent to the microphones of CMIT TV. Gosens however, he also spoke of his own future, with a desire that always remains in his head: “I want to stay to Inter for years, but I still have the big dream to go play in Bundesliga at least once”. Sooner or later Gosens will return home, with a team already in mind: “Lo Schalke 04 It’s mine Heart team”. Basically the class of ’94 has already chosen his next club (they also wanted it Dortmund And Bayern Monaco), but now the head is alone and only at Inter.

And in this regard, an update on his injury and the possible come back in: “We hope to have behind the last week of individual training. We will do another MRI and if it goes well I will slowly return with the group. Then I’ll have to pick up the pace but it shouldn’t take too long. The continuous slips of the return? It was my fault, I wanted to get back on the pitch immediately and I got hurt again in the same place. I was naive, I have thrown away two months of rehabilitation“. The thing that matters most Gosens, however, they are the national team and the World: “I am absolutely worried. Every game I don’t play is an ‘argument’ against me. There Germany is the thing that matters most. My first goal is to earn a place for the World”.