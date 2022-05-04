Newer COVID-19 Variants Spreading Fast – NBC Los Angeles

The average number of new daily COVID-19 infections in Los Angeles County has increased by about 200% over the past month, but while the increase has not translated into increases in local hospitalizations or deaths, the public health director cautioned that the rapid spread of the virus is causing new and potentially more dangerous variants to emerge more quickly.

Speaking to the Board of Supervisors, County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday that the appearance of variants is becoming more frequent, and new mutations of COVID-19 are being detected around the world.

“Within weeks of mastering one variant, there are reports from other parts of the country or the world of other subtypes or different strains,” Ferrer said.

The health official added: “And this has been especially true with Ómicron. So yes, here in the US we have started to see the proliferation of the BA.2.12.1 (Omicron) variant. But in South Africa, they are seeing a huge increase in cases which is now also resulting in an increase in hospitalizations with a very different mutated virus that has been labeled BA.4 and BA.5.”

“And again, some of these variants have moved from other countries to all over the world,” he said.

“So when people ask why Public Health is being cautious, it’s because every time there’s a new variant that’s more infectious, or potentially more infectious, you have to be very careful with the most vulnerable people in our communities; and in LA County there are millions of people.”

He noted that each new variant detected in recent weeks has tended to be more infectious than the last. And in the event that the variants are found in South Africa, people who were previously infected with the Omicron variant become infected again, meaning that the new strains of the virus are evading that natural immunity.

Ferrer again urged residents to get vaccinated or get a booster, noting that while virus-related hospitalizations and deaths remain low, the situation may change.

“We’re in a better place, so we can keep hope,” he said. “But we must not lose all our caution.”

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said that should be particularly true for people visiting retail stores or restaurants, emphasizing the need to protect workers even if masks are no longer required in such indoor settings.

“The idea is that we’re not just protecting ourselves, we’re really protecting that person in the box who’s in contact with 500 people a day,” he said.

The county reported another 1,888 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the overall total for the pandemic to 2,879,817. Ferrer noted that the county has been averaging more than 2,000 cases a day for the past seven days, an increase of about 200% since the end of March.

The county also reported seven more virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths throughout the pandemic to 31,977.

According to state figures, there were 236 positive COVID-19 patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday, up from 225 on Monday. Of those patients, 22 were being treated in intensive care, up from 22 the day before.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus in the county was 1.9% as of Tuesday, about the same as it was over the last week.