newfound defense and a magical Dybala

Fresh from a negative period, the Juventus finds victories and certainties in that of Salerno. A success that relaunches the Bianconeri’s ambitions and allows a Max Allegri to work with more serenity.

Juventus, the numbers of defense.

Juventus, in the match won against Salernitana (the worst attack in Serie A with only 11 goals on the scoresheet), has not suffered any networks. For the bianconeri this is the third game (of the last four games) in which he has kept the clean sheet. A curiosity: in the previous 27 matches, the bianconeri had only left the field on three occasions with a cleen sheet. For Massimiliano Allegri, a coach who cares a lot about defense, an important signal. At the moment, the Old Lady has the fourth-best defense in the league (although some teams have one fewer games played). Being able to not concede a goal is vital to try to relaunch in the league and try to get back into the round in which a place in the Champions League is played.

Juventus, everything passes through Paulo Dybala

Once again, Paulo Dybala was decisive. Despite the wrong penalty with time out (first wrong penalty after eight scored in a row, the last mistake in October 2017 against Lazio), Joya confirmed that she is the extra man of the bianconeri. With the net trimmed to Salernitana (authentic magic), the Argentine has arrived at four league goals, the same loot from the whole of last season. To date, Paulo Dybala’s goals of the season are seven (four from left foot and three from penalty). Starting from the 2014/15 season, Paulo Dybala is the player who has scored the most goals from outside the box in Serie A. With Arechi’s masterpiece, the Joya has gone up at 24 goals from outside the area. Nobody like him. The umpteenth confirmation that the Juventus 10 is fundamental in this Juventus. Its unpredictability, combined with an infinite class, makes it essential.

Allegri focuses on the Dybala-Morata agreement

It is essential for Massimiliano Allegri to be able to find a way to make Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata play their best. If the two found a good understanding, the whole team would benefit. Both scored against Salernitana (only the second time in which they both score in the same Serie A match, the first in the distant past October 2015 against Bologna), the two bianconeri forwards have shown that they can coexist and also communicate well together. Massimiliano Allegri he hopes that this understanding will improve with time and, above all, can be seen even in more difficult matches and with higher level opponents.

