Newman and Woodward: Documentary on CNN + and HBO Max | TV

The documentaryonAnd, a project directed byand produced by, will be released on the screens of CNN + and HBO Max.

The film will tell the life of the two actors and their love story, and was born from an idea of ​​the couple’s daughter who contacted Hawke during the pandemic, asking him to carry out the project.

On the screen, stars like George Clooney, Oscar Isaac, Laura Linney and Zoe Kazan will read clips of interviews with the two stars, relying on the material that Newman had asked his friend and screenwriter Stewart Stern to create by interviewing Woodward, Elia Kazan, Sidney Lumet, Karl Maden , Sidney Pollack, Gore Vidal, Jacqueline Witte and many others. The goal was in fact to create an autobiography. Stern also interviewed Paul to talk about his youth, his first marriage, personal demons, the loss of his son Scott and the bond with Woodward.

Ethan Hawke said:

Exploring the lives of Woodward and Newman through their 50-year love affair turned out to be far more rewarding than I could ever imagine. Their work, philanthropy, and their life are like a North Star, showing us what a sizable and meaningful life can be.

Scorsese is involved as an executive producer and has been interviewed alongside other contemporary artists.

The Last Movie Stars will have a soundtrack composed by Hamilton Leithauser and, for now, the release date has not been revealed on CNN + and HBO Max.

