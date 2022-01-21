news about Parisi and Bajirami

TO Radio Mars during the transmission “The net swells” from Raffaele Auriemma intervened Fabrizio Corsi, president ofEmpoli.

“My players? I prefer to make certain arguments when you lose, you have been coming for a couple of months that obviously my concern is to lose balance, so be less attentive and lighter. It is also true for me, when things go better you become lighter. We had a wonderful match in Rome against Lazio and they showered us with praise, for 3 days we didn’t remember Sassuolo and we missed the match. This is the first thing that comes to mind. With Roma, the level of attention will be maximal.

Too positive external factors hurt. The game is to protect them from these situations, as well as from the positive ones. In Empoli the situation is a bit muffled. We had a great match with Milan, then with Napoli the episodes turned out well in a match in which the draw would have been fairer. But playing football is the best way to value the boys.

De Laurentiis? I haven’t heard from him for a while, every now and then he calls me to tell me ‘what the fuck are you doing?’ when things go wrong. The market is very stuck for everyone.

Bajrami and Parisi? They can play in an important team, I will struggle to keep them in June. Anyone who has been the owner for 2-3 years must find different expectations and motivations. It is normal that there are interests. But we have to get to the bottom as quickly as possible, we have a good advantage over those who are relegated. We have to save the category a year, then in case we will do other arguments. All the teams have problems, we are in a passing situation. Then things will go towards normality, maybe even at the box office. Now you have to grit your teeth a little.

Haas got hurt and you miss him.

Would Spalletti like Bajrami? I have a wonderful relationship of friendship with him but professionally I don’t want to put him in difficulty. In September we met and also talked about football. He is a professional, I don’t want to put him in trouble. The boy sometimes loses a little self-esteem in the race and gets sad but now it’s 5-6 games that the others are saddened. Sometimes he has doubts about jumping the man, when he is convinced then he has changed gear.

Luperto? He has personality, the young people around him find advantage “.