news about the villain played by Jason Momoa (Aquaman) – Fredzone

Everyone only talks about Star Wars or DC Comics and Marvel superheroes to attract viewers. Without forgetting the chain reboots like Jurassic World or Ghostbusters. But many forget that an original franchise and present for 20 years with the same team always attracts crowds (and dollars). We are obviously talking about Fast and Furious with Vin Diesel at the head of this happy family which continues to grow. But the universe is soon bowing out with newcomers to the cast like Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Daniela Lechior (The Suicide Squad), Rita Moreno (West Side Story) or even Jason Momoa aka Aquaman in the DCEU. The colossus will play a villain in Fast and Furious 10 with very few details revealed so far. Suffice to say that at each interview, the actor is questioned about it.

In an interview with GQ (via ScreenRant), Jason Momoa gave new information about his role in Fast and Furious 10.

The Hawaiian actor notably shares his enthusiasm to the idea of ​​joining such a franchise.

A new character for Jason Momoa

To direct Fast and Furious 10the choice was made on Frenchman Louis Leterrier especially known for The Incredible Hulk, the first MCU film. We find familiar faces (Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Charlize Theron…) but also newcomers to the universe like Jason Momoa.

During an interview with GQ, Jason Momoa reveals new elements to us about his role. The man notably promises a different personality compared to the previous characters he has portrayed! The actor speaks pink and purple nails, a lavender car and more.