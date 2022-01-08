NEWS – Acerbi, Dominguez and Yoshida Tiles! Dzeko, Criscito, Mkhitaryan and the new Augello – SOS Fanta

We are back on the pitch for the 21st matchday of Serie A. Injuries and recovery times, returns and training news: below are the latest in fantasy football towards the new championship round (here the latest on Covid and postponements for this day).

JUVE – “He’ll be on the bench for tomorrow night”. Like this The Gazzetta dello Sport update on Juventus meanwhile, explaining that there will be no tomorrow in Rome Giorgio Chiellini: “Allegri behind goes towards the confirmation of the De Ligt-Rugani duo, excellent against Napoli. The line-up is still to be decided, considering that yesterday’s owners unloaded: Allegri was unable to prove anything. He will do it today, in the early afternoon training, squeezed between the conference (11.30) and the departure for Rome (17.30). Another smile: the problem of Alex Sandro, who came out for a hardening against Napoli, is not serious. The Brazilian, however, will probably be on the bench at the Olimpico: in defense, excellent chances for De Sciglio, while Luca Pellegrini, who also trained in a group like Kaio Jorge, is still far from 100%. Curiosity for the choices in the middle: Arthur is applying for a jersey, with the possibility that Locatelli will be used as a midfielder.

INTER – How are you Edin Dzeko? Today, he talks about it The Gazzetta dello Sport in the perspective of Inter against Lazio: “Edin did half of the work with the group, then he separated. His return is excellent news for Inzaghi, especially from a Super Cup perspective: tomorrow Lautaro and Sanchez should still be the owners against Lazio, as it would have been on Thursday in Bologna if he had played. This is because the Chilean is in great shape and wants to regain a central place in the Inter project. And then because Dzeko has been practically at rest since after Christmas, doing field work for the first time yesterday. This afternoon, however, he will do all the finishing with the team. The Bosnian tomorrow could enter during the match against Lazio, but it is clear that the goal remains to have him as fit as possible on Wednesday against Juve, when Inzaghi will play the first trophy of the season and the first goal on the Nerazzurri bench “.

ROME – Against Juventus without Karsdorp and Mancini, two very successful players, they have been stopped due to disqualification and will watch the match in the grandstand. As reported by the Corriere dello Sport, “The good news, which is more of a hope, is the latest arrival, Maitland-Niles, which will be tested in the refinement training: if he is in condition, play immediately to fill Karsdorp’s box on the right. For the other substitution everything is easier: it will be up to Marash Kumbulla the role of vice-Mancini ”. He can return from 1 ‘Cristante for everyday life, to risk are Mkhitaryan and Veretout, which did not shine at San Siro. Self Maitland-Niles should not be ready from the start, El Shaarawy ready at full right wing.

UNERBI – Lazio’s sensations are not positive about Francesco Acerbi’s stop, who will be forced to miss the match against Inter tomorrow and beyond. He talks about it today on Corriere dello Sport: “Acerbi risks a month off. Relapse and possible injury to the left thigh flexors between the first and second degree. Clinical examinations are awaited, but the concerns at Lazio are well founded. This is a more serious injury than the previous one, reported on December 22nd in Venice. The Lion has reaffirmed with Empoli after not even 25 minutes. It was a mistake to anticipate recovery and send him out on the field after just two training sessions ”, we read. Either Radu or Patric in his place in the center of the defense, paired with Luiz Felipe.

GENOA – The news towards La Spezia come from The XIX century. Shevchenko finds Sturaro, returning from disqualification. On the injured front to be evaluated Rovella, improving. Meanwhile, Captain Criscito has also recovered from Covid. As soon as the last steps foreseen for the return to the field are completed, Criscito will return to Sheva’s disposal. It is difficult to think that he will be able to start tomorrow against Spezia, the feeling is that at most he will go to the bench.

SAMP – It’s an emergency in defense. Colley is in the African Couple, Yoshida stretched with Cagliari instead. Second The XIX century, we speak of a return at the end of the month for the muscular problem in the hamstring of the right thigh. And there is also Bereszynski with a series of muscle aches who strongly doubt his presence with Naples. “Fortunately Augello (like Falcone) has finally become negativized and D’Aversa recovers at least one pawn ”, reads the newspaper today. Two new hypotheses given the emergency on the wings if the Pole does not make it: the baby Ciervo or Yepes. Today first training for Rincon: difficult to take the field tomorrow from 1 ‘.

DOMINGUEZ – “Dominguez works: we need a midfielder”, the title today of Corriere dello Sport. The Bologna player struggles to live with shoulder pain: recovery after surgery will take about three months. Here is what the newspaper highlighted: “After playing with pain for a good portion of the first round, Nicolas Dominguez will have to undergo shoulder surgery which for some time has been complicating his life when he goes on the pitch. To tell the truth, he should have already undergone surgery, but having a very high pain threshold and missing Jerdy Schouten, Dominguez fought and resisted, postponing him from month to month. When? Most likely once Schouten has returned to Casteldebole from Holland and has highlighted his physical condition, with the hope that at least he has put the problem completely behind him, because if it were not so for Sinisa there would be even more serious problems. Said to recover and return to the field Dominguez would take about 3 months, the doctors had also thought they could intervene on the Argentine’s injured shoulder only at the end of the season and to treat him for the moment with conservative therapy, but in light of how the situation is evolving, it is unthinkable that the Argentine will be able to make it. arrive until June ”, we read.

🛑 Calhanoglu is disqualified: he misses Lazio

