News: Amber Heard has no money? These are the actress’s options to pay Johnny Depp

Hseveral weeks ago the controversial case of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp with favorable resolution towards Depp for defamation of his ex-partner. In this way, she was “condemned” to pay 10.35 million dollars.

It should be noted that she had sued him for 100 million due to the alleged violence and he responded with a 50 million lawsuit for defamation. After the entire case, the judge left it at 10.35 million in favor of Depp.

Yes. The actress has leaked to the media that she does not have sufficient funds to pay. And even his lawyer Elaine Bredehoft spoke in the magazine ‘Hello’ explaining one last legal move to reduce the payment:

“It will focus on evidence that was suppressed during the trial, such as medical reports, and perhaps discuss some that Depp’s legal team was allowed.”

To complete the necessary money that will cover the economic ‘condemnation’, Amber Heard has started publicizing her story to some television channels and film production companies in search of resources to cancel that debt and be able to improve their lives. So far it has not raised enough funds.

First, you must know the result of the appeal you are planning and there the justice will determine your new payment date or if there is any reduction in the millionaire figure. For now, a possible deadline is in limbo.