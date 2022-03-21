News Analysis: Biden faces reminders that COVID pandemic isn’t over

When President Biden entered the House floor without a mask to deliver his first State of the Union address earlier this month, the White House hoped it was a sign that the country had emerged from the pandemic that it overwhelmed hospitals and killed nearly a million people across the country.

Still, Biden did not claim victory, as he did last summer, when he saw cases and hospitalizations skyrocket as the United States was hit by the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus. “I can’t promise that a new variant won’t come out,” Biden said. “But I can promise that we will do everything in our power to be prepared.”

That balancing act underscores how Biden remains caught between a population eager to get back to normalcy and the realities of a pandemic that shows no sign of letting up. Less than two weeks after his maskless speech to Congress, a surge in infections is underway around the world. In China, a spike in cases, blamed on the extremely contagious Omicron variant, has prompted mass lockdowns. In Europe, cases are also on the rise, a sign that another spike in infections could be just around the corner in the United States.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain acknowledged on Thursday the “great risk of a new wave.”

People close to the president have also caught the virus. Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, tested positive on Tuesday. Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheal Martin tested positive a day later, after attending a gala with US lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat of San Francisco), who sat next to him without a mask. .

That positive test forced Biden to cancel his in-person meetings for St. Patrick’s Day. Former President Obama tested positive on Monday.

Those cases and the rise in infections around the world come as state and local jurisdictions, controlled by both Democrats and Republicans, have eased restrictions related to the pandemic. Public health experts say the next wave couldn’t come at a worse time, and there isn’t much the Biden administration can do to mitigate it under the current political circumstances.

A spike in infections is likely in the United States in the coming weeks, according to Dr. Lisa Maragakis, senior director of infection prevention at Johns Hopkins Health System.

The main reason for that possible increase is a “drastic change in our behavior,” Maragakis said. After hospitalizations fell earlier this year, government officials were “very keen to rush to lift restrictions.” That in itself sets the conditions for the next surge, unfortunately.”

The White House also appears to be adjusting its strategies in pursuing the fight against the virus in light of the public’s eagerness to move forward.

This week, the administration announced that it would replace its coronavirus response coordinator, Jeff Zients, with Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. Jha frequently appears on cable news shows and tweets prolifically about the pandemic. Biden said in a statement that Jha is recognized for his “wise and calm public presence” and that he was “perfect for the job” of guiding the nation through the next phase of the pandemic.

While still insisting on the need to get vaccinated — 75% of adults are fully vaccinated, according to federal statistics — the Biden administration is also seeking more than $15 billion from Congress to bolster the country’s testing capacity and make sure Americans without health insurance have access to free treatment. The spending bill has stalled in Congress, thanks to Senate Republicans earlier this month passing a resolution to end the country’s emergency declaration.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president knows how to handle the pandemic. But if Congress doesn’t approve new spending, the administration “is at great risk of running out of money to do it,” she said.

“Just because COVID isn’t disrupting life in some of our communities as much as it was a few weeks ago doesn’t mean it’s gone,” Psaki said. “It hasn’t disappeared.”

Health experts say the government may be getting closer to the point where it is focusing more on how the virus is affecting hospitals rather than infections in general.

American vaccines have proven to be a formidable defense against serious disease. With the virus likely to continue to spread around the world, “it could be argued that at this point in the pandemic we shouldn’t be worrying about infections,” said Dr. Leana Wen, a professor of public health at George Washington University. In her place, she said, the nation could be keeping a close eye on when serious illness “threatens to overwhelm our health care system.”

However, it will be a challenge for the Biden administration to do this without additional funding to increase the stockpile of treatments, vaccines and tests, Wen said.

“The window for preparation and prevention is before we have another crisis,” he said. “We have tools that we didn’t have before to fight COVID. We can get people back on track and protect our healthcare system from being overwhelmed again.”

How the virus plays out in the coming months is likely to have political implications for Biden and his party, especially as polls show voters are frustrated with the pandemic and inflation, often taking their anger out on the party in power. . Democrats narrowly control both chambers of Congress and are likely not to hold them, as Biden’s approval rating has not risen substantially since January.

A poll conducted on March 17 by Monmouth University shows that only 39% of Americans approve of Biden’s performance, while 54% disapprove. Biden also gets mixed marks on how he has handled the pandemic.

Steve Israel, a former representative from New York and former chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said that for Biden and the Democrats to have any chance in November, they must convince voters that COVID-19 is substantially behind them and people have to “feel that the economy is improving.”

“The problem is that there is no way to predict or build a political strategy that manages those external events,” he said.

To read this note in English click here

https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2022-03-19/biden-eased-covid-19-restrictions-a-surge-seems-likely-and-hits-close-to-home