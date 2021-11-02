World

news and Covid case bulletin today 2 November. LIVE

James Reno
Australia approves for China and India to enter vaccines

The Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and the Indian Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 have been officially recognized by the Therapeutic Goods Authority (TGA) in Australia, allowing the numerous international university students from the two countries to meet the vaccination requirements, to return to Australia after a long closure of borders. Until now, the TGA had only recommended vaccines approved for use in Australia: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca (now known as Vaxzevria) and Johnson and Johnson, plus Covishield from India and Sinovac from China. Students fully vaccinated with Sinopharm or Covaxin will be able to return to universities in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, which plan to admit hundreds of students per week by the start of the 2012 academic year. “Many citizens of China and India, and other countries in the region where these vaccines have been widely administered, will now be considered fully vaccinated to enter Australia, “the TGA said in a statement. “This will have a significant impact on the return of international students and on the entry of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia,” he adds.

