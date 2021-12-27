news and Covid case bulletin today 27 December. LIVE

The rules for containing the spread of the epidemic in sporting events

Published in the Official Gazette no. 305 of 24 December 2021, and in force since 25 December 2021, the decree-law of 24 December 2021, n. 221, containing the extension of the national state of emergency and further measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic. In relation to the sports sector, we read on sport.governo.it, the decree-law provides that: – for sports events and competitions that take place indoors or outdoors, starting from 25 December and up to the state of cessation of the state of emergency, it is mandatory to wear FFP2 type respiratory protection devices, with the prohibition of consumption of food and drinks at indoor sporting events and competitions; – starting from 10 January 2022 and until the end of the state of emergency, access to swimming pools, gyms and team sports, for activities that take place indoors, as well as to changing rooms (with the exclusion of the obligation for accompanying persons non self-sufficient because of the age of disability), it is only allowed to holders of a reinforced green pass; – again starting from 25 December, for accessing and using cable cars, gondola lifts and chairlifts, if used with the windscreen domes closed, it is compulsory to wear FFP2 respiratory protection devices. The decree-law extends the state of emergency until 31 March 2022. Please note that the updating of guidelines and FAQs is in progress, limited to the changes introduced by the decree-law of 24 December 2021, n. 221.