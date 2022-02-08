news and dates for print and digital

Form 730 for the year 2022 has been published by the Revenue Agency.

It is therefore important to keep in mind news and dates. Model 730 is the model used by workers employees and retirees.

Consequently, it is the most widespread form for the tax return among Italian citizens. In fact, this model is confirmed again this year as the numerically most important one. The 730 model, unlike other types of tax return tools, is less complex. But that doesn’t mean you don’t have to pay due attention to new deadlines and deadlines. First of all, the adjustments will be inserted directly into the payslips as usual and this applies to both salary and pension.

Easier, but beware of mistakes

Therefore both the positive and negative adjustments will be automatically counted by the taxman who will put the accounts in order without the involvement of the person concerned. Also this year the appointment with the pre-filled 730 is reconfirmed. The pre-filled form 730 started in 2016. Basically it is the taxman who compiles form 730 instead of the taxpayer. Attention, however, this does not absolutely exempt the taxpayer from responsibility for errors and omissions. Obviously, the taxman could escape something and consequently it is the duty of the taxpayer to modify or supplement when this is necessary.

Different responsibilities and dates

Therefore the pre-filled 730 can be accepted or modified. In both cases, however, the responsibility lies with the taxpayer. If in recent years there have been extensions for the delivery of form 730, this year’s calendar must be considered in a decidedly more exhaustive manner. It is absolutely not excluded that there will be extensions this year as we are still the pandemic period, but it is better not to rely too much on it. The first date to be marked on the calendar is that of May 2nd. In fact, starting from May 2, 730 can occur. The second important date, even more important, is that of June 30. In fact by June 30th the declaration of 730 must be presented paper.

Read also: Bancomat, you don’t believe it: respect the limits and the tax authorities arrive

But these dates, in fact, are valid for 730 in paper form. But as we know, more and more taxpayers are abandoning paper in favor of the faster and more modern alternative. On the other hand, for those who submit form 730 electronically, the deadline is set for November 30, 2022. So definitely a more convenient deadline for those who prefer telematics. Moreover, the same deadline also applies if the submission of the form takes place through an intermediary. Whichever intermediary you choose will always be held at this more convenient deadline.