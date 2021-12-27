News and Events

From Monday 27 December at 10, even the very young in the age group 12 – 17 years will be able to book the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, among those who have taken the second dose for at least five months. The administration will start on Tuesday 28 December. The total audience counts 82,162 people (but by Monday 27th the requisites will have matured in 16,107).

“The opening of the vaccination slots for the booster dose in the 12-17 range – underlined the councilor for health, Filippo Saltamartini – will also serve to secure the very young, who need to be social and continue to go to school in presence”.

The vaccination campaign is proceeding at full speed: on Tuesday 21 December over 17,000 doses were administered, the highest number of daily administrations ever reached in the Marche.

The third dose for this age group will also be given with Pfizer (one dose) or Moderna (half dose) m-RNA vaccines.

The booking methods are always the same: the site https://prenotazioni.vaccinicovid.gov.it or with the toll-free number 800.00.99.66 from 8 to 20 and with the other methods activated by the Italian Post Office as well as by the regional site. https://www.regione.marche.it/Entra-in-Regione/Vaccini-Covid/Prenotazioni.

With the help of Poste Italiane, it is also possible to book in PostaMat active on the regional territory (it is sufficient to insert the health card), through i postman delivering mail home or by sending a SMS with the tax code to the number 339.9903947 (within 48-72 hours you will be contacted to proceed by telephone to choose the place and date of the appointment).

Once the reservation has been started, the user will be immediately notified of the day, the location where the vaccine will be administered and the time in which he must present himself at the Vaccination Point.