News and Events

The Ministry has authorized the administration of the third dose of Sars Cov 2 vaccine also in the age group 12 – 15 years. It will be possible to book from Monday 10 January 2022 at 10 am. The administration will start from Tuesday 11. The subjects involved are 54,928: from Monday 13,431 children who have taken the second dose for more than 4 months will be able to immediately access the BOOSTER dose , while, by January, the requirement will accrue in 17,231.

For all it is recommended the administration of a dose of Pfizer / Biontech vaccine, at a dosage of 30 mcg in 0.3 ml, as a booster of a primary cycle, regardless of the vaccine used for the first two doses, at least 4 months after second.

The booking methods are always the same: the site https://prenotazioni.vaccinicovid.gov.it using the minor’s health card, and with the other methods activated by the Italian Post Office as well as by the regional site https: //www.regione .marche.it / Enter-in-Region / Covid-vaccines / Reservations.

With the help of Poste Italiane, it is also possible to book in the PostaMat active on the regional territory (just insert the health card), through the postmen who deliver the mail at home or by sending an SMS with the tax code to the number 339.9903947 (within 48 -72 hours you will be contacted to proceed by telephone to choose the place and date of the appointment).

Once the booking has been started, the user will be immediately notified of the day, the location where the vaccine will be administered and the time in which he must present himself at the Vaccination Point.

To speed up waiting times, it is useful to present yourself at the vaccination point with the forms already filled in: anamnestic form (C), consent form for minors (D), dose BOOSTER consent form.