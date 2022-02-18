News and last minute of the crisis between Ukraine and Russia: the world, in suspense

The leader of the secessionist Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, called on the civilian population to start a mass evacuation due to what he called Ukrainian aggression.

Pushilin said that as of “today, February 18, a centralized mass evacuation of the population to the Russian Federation has been organized.”

First of all, women, children and the elderly are subject to evacuation. “By agreement with the leadership of the Russian Federation in the Rostov region, reception and accommodation places for our citizens are prepared,” Pushilin said.

“All conditions have been created for a rapid transition at checkpoints.” Pushilin said the order was given due to Ukraine’s “daily build-up of deadly troops and weapons, including the Smerch and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, NLAW rocket arrays, as well as Javelins and Stingers throughout the line of contact”.

Ukraine recently received NLAW rockets, Javelins and Stingers from NATO governments, but is not allowed to deploy them to the front line under the Minsk agreements. There is no independent evidence that he did.

Pushilin stated: “The enemy’s armed forces are in combat formations and are ready for the military takeover of Donbas.”

And he added: “[El] President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the near future will order the military to go on the offensive, to implement a plan to invade the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics”.

Earlier this Friday, Ukraine’s defense minister urged residents of the breakaway regions not to believe what he called rumors of a Ukrainian offensive.

The past two days have seen a sharp rise in ceasefire violations along what is known as the line of contact between Ukrainian separatist forces and those backed by Russia.