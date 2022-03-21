News and Premieres of Apple TV + April 2022

Next, we list all the news of Apple TV + that will be available in the next month of April.

sets

The fiction follows a team of British intelligence agents who They work in an abandoned MI5 headquarters., SloughHouse. Oldman plays jackson lambthe brilliant but hot-tempered spy ringleader who have ended up at Slough House due to serious mistakes in their career.



This children’s comedy dreamworks follows the life of a girl named

pine conewho, with the help of his best friend Ponylearn what there is more than one way to be a warrior.

The series is an anthology that intertwines eight feminist fables, full of black humor, that take unexpected approaches to issues such as gender roles, autonomy, and identity.

The series follows Kirby Mazrachi (Elisabeth Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose dream of becoming a journalist was put on hold after surviving a brutal attack that has left her in an uncertain reality. When Kirby learns that a recent murder is linked to his assault, he teams up with the veteran reporter. Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to discover the identity of your attacker. As they realize that several unsolved cases are inextricably linkedKirby’s blurred reality and his personal traumas allow their attacker to always stay one step ahead of them.

Documentaries and others

Documentary series that tells the

captivating true-life story of sports extraordinaire Earvin “Magic” Johnson, NBA Hall of Fame member and cultural icon. With unprecedented access, the docuseries

explore the remarkable achievements and planetary impact of the life of Magicboth on and off the field. Featuring intimate interviews with Magic, his family and countless stars,

this series chronicles the movie life of one of the greatest cultural icons of our era.