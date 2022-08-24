News and Premieres of Apple TV + September 2022
Next, we list all the news of Apple TV + that will be available in the next month of September.
sets
She returns to school with a fresh perspective, a lot of enthusiasm for what the future holds, and a motto: ‘Carpe Diem’. Together with her best friend, she is ready to tackle everything you used to fear and is determined to
don’t let fake people and status updates distract you.
In this third season, Bitsy don’t give up on his tireless mission to buy the park, Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with the place Y Paigewho got his first contract with a publisheris busier than ever.
Films
To show your support for your neighborhood colleagues who are fighting in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue decides to do something absolutely incredible: travel to the front lines to bring soldiers a few cans of their favorite American beer. What begins as a trip full of good intentions quickly turns into an initiatory adventure when Chickie faces reality of that controversial war and when the reunion with his childhood friends shows you the complexities and responsibilities of adult life.
Documentaries and others
This revealing documentary feature film addresses the legacy of the legendary actor Sidney Poitier as an iconic performer, filmmaker and activist at the epicenter of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. The documentary contains candid interviews with
Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand
Y Spike Lee among many others, and is produced in close collaboration with the Poitier family.