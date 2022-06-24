News and Premieres of Disney + Spain July 2022

Next, we list all the news of Disney + that will be available in the next month of July.

Films

When a beautiful and strong-willed princess refuses to marry the cruel sociopath with whom she has been arranged to marry,

she ends up being kidnapped and locked in an isolated tower of her father’s castle. His suitor, scorned and vindictive,

he is determined to seize his father’s throneso the princess must protect your family and save the kingdom, whatever it takes.

The story begins when a broken pipe

create a giant sinkhole in front of the burger joint of

Bobblocking the input indefinitely and

ruining plans to enjoy the summer of the Belchers. While Bob and Pretty trying to keep the business afloat, the boys

they want to solve a mystery that could save the family restaurant. As the dangers rise, these losers

they will help each other to achieve their mission.

It is the last course of Zed Y Addison in Seabrook and the town has become a shelter where monsters and humans coexist. Zed tries to get a football scholarship for

be the first zombie to go to college. Addison organizes an international animation competition. When intergalactic beings show up to participate in the competition, Seabrook

he suspects that they may come to something very different. Danny Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aspiring writer with no direction, no friends, no romantic prospects, and worst of all, no followers, fakes a trip to Paris on Instagram.

hoping to increase your social media influence. When a terrifying incident hits the City of Lights, Danni unintentionally falls

In a bigger lie than you ever imagined. She becomes a hero again, and even strikes up an unlikely friendship with

Rowan (Mia Isaac), a survivor of a school shooting dedicated to social change, lands the man of her dreams. Colin (Dylan O’Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni he finally has the life and the public he always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she

learn the hard way that the internet loves a teardown.

Other news:

sets

An epic drama spanning a generation about

two Latino families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

Atlanta Season 3 – July 13

The third season of tours Europe and takes earn, Alfred “Paper Boy”, Darius Y Go on tour sweeping the entire continent. At the same time, the group discovers their new whereabouts as they are the foreigners, and they find it difficult to process all the success they have just achieved and with which they have always dreamed.

This is the story of a body without a grave and the legend that was born around it. In 1955, the military forces of Argentina overthrew the then president Juan Domingo Peron and hid Evita’s body for 16 years, in order to prevent it from becoming a weapon against the regime. Before her death, Eva had become a powerful political figure as the wife of General Perón, and her wandering, unburied corpse influenced the country’s politics for more than two decades. The miniseries recounts the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright (Daisy Edgar Jones) and her little daughter in a unique Mormon suburb of Salt Lake City, Utah. detective’s faith Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield), a convinced Mormon, will be tested by discovering many buried truths about the origins of his religion and the violent consequences of a dogmatic and uncompromising faith. A small, devout Mormon town is shaken when two members of the town’s most prominent and influential family, the Laffertys, are brutally murdered in their home. The search for the truth leads investigators to deep in the hills of Utah and into a labyrinth of LDS church institutional bureaucracy, hidden pasts, fundamentalism, and God’s mandates.

Other series and premiere seasons:

Other news: