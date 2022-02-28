News and Premieres of Netflix Spain March 2022

Next, we list all the news and premieres of Netflix Spain that will be available in March.

In 1909, the Danish Alabama Expedition, led by Capt. Ejnar Mikkelsen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), attempted to challenge the rights asserted by the United States over northeastern Greenland, which were based on the idea that this territory was divided into two land masses. After leaving his crew on the ship, Mikkelsen heads out onto the ice aboard a sled with the rookie Iver Iversen (Joe Cole). The two men they manage to find proof that Greenland is an island, but the trip back takes longer than they expected, and turns out to be much more arduous. after overcoming excruciating hunger, exhaustion and attack by a polar bearmanage to reach their destination, where they discover the ship stranded in the ice and the deserted camp. So things have to survive in the hope someone rescues them. As the days grow longer, her sanity begins to be threatened, mistrust and paranoia fueling. a combination that puts their fight for survival in check.

In the times of the Joseon dynasty,

A crew of pirates and bandits battle rough waters, mysterious clues, and rivals in search of lost treasure..

The weekend getaway a woman (Leighton Meester) to Croatia

goes awry when they accuse her of killing her best friend (Christina Wolfe) and her eagerness to unravel the truth

reveals a painful secret.

Leylaa thirtysomething with a broken heart and unemployed,

decides to reinvent herself and seek happiness while her family insists on finding her a boyfriend.

This film tells the bittersweet story of leonea teenager who has two parents and who

He will have to face the prejudices that his family arouses while dealing with the separation of both.

Poland, 1960s. Actress and singer Kalina Jedrusik is more popular than ever

but an official whom he has given pumpkins threatens to ruin his career.

World War II. The destinies of several inhabitants of Copenhagen come together

when a bomb accidentally hits a school full of children. Based on real events.

The film tells the story of Adam Reeda time traveler from the year 2050 who has ventured on a rescue mission to search for Laura (Zoe Saldana), the woman he loves, who was lost in the space-time continuum under mysterious circumstances. When Adam’s ship crashes, he is sent spiraling into the year 2022. and to the only place he knows from this time of his life: his home.

Food brings two creative people together in a mental hospital.

As they turn a fictional restaurant into a reality, they must find the recipe to cure themselves..

A man breaks into a billionaire’s vacant vacation home, but

everything goes wrong when the arrogant tycoon and his wife arrive in a last minute plan.

Swedish action thriller set in

a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by war. During a long and harsh winter, six soldiers undertake a secret mission through a frozen archipelago and

risk their lives to transport a mysterious package that could end the war. As they push into hostile enemy territory,

they are completely unaware of what dangers await them or whom they can trust, if they can trust anyone. But for Caroline Edhwho before being a soldier was a skater, this mission is something very different.

The opposite lives of a workaholic architect and an enthusiastic artist

turn upside down when they meet in Peru and change their perspectives.

Haruto is an aspiring photographer who falls madly in love with his hairdresser, Misaki. When she finally dares to ask her out,

the young couple seems to be living a fairy tale…until Misaki contracts a rare disease that causes her to age rapidly before her eyes..