News and Premieres of Netflix Spain March 2022

Next, we list all the news and premieres of Netflix Spain that will be available in March.
In 1909, the Danish Alabama Expedition, led by Capt. Ejnar Mikkelsen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), attempted to challenge the rights asserted by the United States over northeastern Greenland, which were based on the idea that this territory was divided into two land masses. After leaving his crew on the ship, Mikkelsen heads out onto the ice aboard a sled with the rookie Iver Iversen (Joe Cole). The two men they manage to find proof that Greenland is an island, but the trip back takes longer than they expected, and turns out to be much more arduous. after overcoming excruciating hunger, exhaustion and attack by a polar bearmanage to reach their destination, where they discover the ship stranded in the ice and the deserted camp. So things have to survive in the hope someone rescues them. As the days grow longer, her sanity begins to be threatened, mistrust and paranoia fueling. a combination that puts their fight for survival in check.
In the times of the Joseon dynasty,
A crew of pirates and bandits battle rough waters, mysterious clues, and rivals in search of lost treasure..
The weekend getaway a woman (Leighton Meester) to Croatia
goes awry when they accuse her of killing her best friend (Christina Wolfe) and her eagerness to unravel the truth
reveals a painful secret.
Leylaa thirtysomething with a broken heart and unemployed,
decides to reinvent herself and seek happiness while her family insists on finding her a boyfriend.
This film tells the bittersweet story of leonea teenager who has two parents and who
He will have to face the prejudices that his family arouses while dealing with the separation of both.
Poland, 1960s. Actress and singer Kalina Jedrusik is more popular than ever
but an official whom he has given pumpkins threatens to ruin his career.
World War II. The destinies of several inhabitants of Copenhagen come together
when a bomb accidentally hits a school full of children. Based on real events.
The film tells the story of Adam Reeda time traveler from the year 2050 who has ventured on a rescue mission to search for Laura (Zoe Saldana), the woman he loves, who was lost in the space-time continuum under mysterious circumstances. When Adam’s ship crashes, he is sent spiraling into the year 2022. and to the only place he knows from this time of his life: his home.
Food brings two creative people together in a mental hospital.
As they turn a fictional restaurant into a reality, they must find the recipe to cure themselves..
A man breaks into a billionaire’s vacant vacation home, but
everything goes wrong when the arrogant tycoon and his wife arrive in a last minute plan.
Swedish action thriller set in
a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by war. During a long and harsh winter, six soldiers undertake a secret mission through a frozen archipelago and
risk their lives to transport a mysterious package that could end the war. As they push into hostile enemy territory,
they are completely unaware of what dangers await them or whom they can trust, if they can trust anyone. But for Caroline Edhwho before being a soldier was a skater, this mission is something very different.
The opposite lives of a workaholic architect and an enthusiastic artist
turn upside down when they meet in Peru and change their perspectives.
Haruto is an aspiring photographer who falls madly in love with his hairdresser, Misaki. When she finally dares to ask her out,
the young couple seems to be living a fairy tale…until Misaki contracts a rare disease that causes her to age rapidly before her eyes..
Hail – March 30
Michael Flowersa famous TV weatherman, becomes public enemy number one
for not predicting a terrible hail storm. His fall from grace forces him to leave the big city (Buenos Aires) and seek refuge in Córdoba, his hometown. What started as an escape
it ends up being a journey of self-discovery as absurd as it is human.
Series
When their (seemingly) fearless leader self-destructs,
A team of troubled superheroes must confront the forces of evil…and their own demons..
The series tells the lives of two dancers from opposite worldsplayed by Colombian stars Greeicy Rendon and
Paulina Davilawho risk everything to make their dreams come true,
Even if that means stepping into each other’s shoes as they compete as if their lives depended on it..
This series narrates the relationship of the young journalist Esra with the legendary Pera Palace hotel in Istanbul. Esra is commissioned to write a report on the hotel and discovers, by chance,
that one of its historical rooms is a portal that leads to the year 1919. Thrown into the past, she bursts into the middle of a political conspiracy against the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Esra must
protect the course of history and the future of Turkey together with Ahmet, the quirky hotel manager. But the Istanbul of 1919
it’s a dangerous placeand when Esra meets Halitthe handsome and mysterious owner of the most rakish club in town,
he realizes that in that Istanbul nothing is what it seems and nobody is who they say they are.
A random act of violence in a quiet Georgia town has unforeseen consequences for 30-something Andy Oliver and his mother, Laura.. Hungry for answers, Andy embarks on a perilous journey across the United States that takes her to the darkest and most secret side of her family.
A lonely little boy
moves into a shabby apartment on his own and befriends the penniless manga artist who lives next door.
This anthology series set in various Arab countries
explores love in general and intimate relationships with a dash of dark humor.
This musical series tells the story of two lovers who were tragically separated and who
They must meet in another life to break the spell that fell on the eccentric town they inhabit.. The arrival of two tourists
will jeopardize the only chance they have of breaking the enchantment.
No good deed is too small for this kind brigade!
Niah, Ari, Ellie and Jax they act incognito
to end the problems of his city in secret.
Kike Guerreroa talented car driver who struggles to live an honest and quiet life in Monterrey, is forced to return to the place where his family became powerful in the world of automotive crime: Mexico City. There he will discover that he cannot escape from his destiny.
To renew the family business, a young entrepreneur launches an ingenious and risky plan:
import land from Morocco to bury their dead.
New premiere seasons:
Documentaries, Realities and others
New five-part documentary series from Blumhouse Television. The docuseries presents four tremendous stories about
seemingly harmless roommates who turn into a nightmare
for his unsuspecting victims when his intentions are revealed,
always evil and sometimes violent. These disturbing true stories narrate the danger that may lurk in the next room.
After marrying a mysterious man
who assured him that his dog could become immortala famous vegan restaurateur
he sees his life totally derailed.